Paul Geer, 58, of Hancock, was sentenced to over 27 years behind bars in Albany federal court on Thursday, Sept. 4, after a jury found he brought two children across state lines to sexually abuse them.

Geer worked at the Family Foundation School, more recently known as Allynwood Academy, from 1994 to 2001. The school shuttered in 2014 amid a wave of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse allegations dating back to the 1990s.

Evidence at trial showed he imposed what prosecutors described as disciplinary sanctions “tantamount to torture,” including depriving children of food, forcing them to eat regurgitated food, binding them in rugs and isolating them, and compelling them to perform physical labor.

Geer used that position of power to coerce two students into traveling with him, one to Maine and the other to Toronto, Canada, according to the US Attorney’s Office. On those trips, he raped and sexually abused the children.

“Paul Geer was a monster,” said Acting US Attorney John Sarcone. “As a teacher, Geer was supposed to help his students…Instead, Geer used his position of power to torture these children physically, emotionally, and psychologically.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli added “The depth of Mr. Geer’s sexual, physical, and psychological abuse is so depraved it’s truly hard to comprehend. Nothing was more important than delivering justice to those students.”

Along with prison time, Geer was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

The prosecution was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that combats child sexual exploitation and abuse.

