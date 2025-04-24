Emergency crews in Ulster County were called to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a report of a jumper at around noon Wednesday, April 23.

Investigators located the body of Caleb Smith, 45, of Kingston. When officers went to Smith’s Fair Street residence to notify his family, they found his wife, 37-year-old Kaleigh Smith, dead from stab wounds, police said.

Detectives concluded that Smith stabbed his wife to death before intentionally jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, killing himself, police said.

The couple leaves behind two young children, who are now in the case of relatives.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing. Days before the deaths, Caleb Smith told his Facebook followers “don’t believe everything you see on the internet, guilty until proven innocent or innocent until proven guilty?”

Additional details about the Smiths’ lives were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

This is a developing story–check back to Daily Voice for updates.

