Kingston Police began investigating the burglary on Friday, Oct. 17, after learning that the theft had occurred several weeks earlier at the former Paulie Boy Hero Shop in Kingston Plaza, located off Schwenk Drive.

Investigators determined Amgad Saif, 29, and his brother Younis Saif, 26, both of Lake Katrine, broke into the closed business and removed a deli cooler, valued at over $1,000, police said.

They allegedly then transported it to their own store, First Capital Mart, on Murray Road, about four miles away.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, police executed a search warrant at First Capital Mart, where they found both brothers and recovered the stolen cooler, police said.

Amgad and Younis were arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property. They were arraigned in Kingston City Court and released on their own recognizance.

