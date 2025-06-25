An indictment unsealed in Central Islip federal court on Wednesday, June 25, accuses the defendants of taking part in the murder of 20-year-old Yoneli Ramos-Moreno, whose body was found in Kings Park’s Sunken Meadow State Park in October 2023, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The group is also accused of murdering 27-year-old Carlos Lopez-Lopez, whose body was discovered on a beach in Blue Point in March 2025.

Both killings were carried out by members of MS-13’s Hollywood and Carlington cliques as part of a pattern of violence and gang loyalty, according to US Attorney Joseph Nocella.

“The legal terms in the indictment cannot adequately describe the sheer savagery with which the defendants… beat, strangled, and murdered Ramos-Moreno, and plotted to murder Lopez-Lopez,” Nocella said

The Killings

Ramos-Moreno was a former associate of MS-13 who was suspected of being disloyal to the gang for associating with a rival group, the Latin Kings, prosecutors said.

On October 28, 2023, gang members allegedly lured him to a parking lot in Hauppauge, then drove him to Sunken Meadow Bluff. There, they strangled him with a rope, beat him to death, and left his body in the woods. They later burned the rope and destroyed his phone.

His body was discovered by visitors to the park two days later.

On Monday, March 3, three of the defendants conspired to kill Lopez-Lopez, who had also been affiliated with MS-13 and had helped lure Ramos-Moreno to his death, prosecutors allege. The gang believed he was cooperating with law enforcement.

Lopez-Lopez was stabbed and drowned during the attack, and his body was found the next morning on Blue Point Beach.

Additional Charges

In addition to the murder and conspiracy charges, the indictment also accuses the men of participating in a cocaine and marijuana distribution ring on Long Island. The drug sales were used to fund MS-13’s operations, including buying weapons and sending money to gang leaders in the US and Central America, prosecutors said.

Who Was Charged

The five defendants are:

David Orellana-Aleman, 27, of Hyattsville, Maryland (a.k.a. “Tenebroso”)

Noel Portillo-Romero, 27, of Hempstead and Central Islip (a.k.a. “Discreto”)

Cruz Eduardo Sanchez-Gutierrez, 29, of Glen Cove and Central Islip (a.k.a. “Escriper,” “Poison,” “Bellaco”)

Ernesto Torres-Hernandez, 26, of Port Jefferson and Central Islip (a.k.a. “Perverso”)

Omar Zavala-Ventura, 27, of Glen Cove (a.k.a. “Snyder,” “Little Ejecutor,” “Pequeno Ejecutor,” “Liro”)

Three of the men were arrested on Tuesday, June 24, and were scheduled to appear in federal court the following afternoon. The other two are already in custody and will be arraigned at a later date.

Ongoing Crackdown

Authorities said the case is part of a long-running effort to dismantle MS-13’s grip on Long Island. Since 2010, prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have brought charges in connection with more than 75 murders linked to the gang.

“These violent gang members, allegedly involved in murder and poisoning our communities through the sale of drugs, pose a serious threat to our communities that we will not tolerate,” said HSI New York Acting Special Agent Michael Alfonso.

