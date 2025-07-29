Kings Park Woman Seriously Injured In Fiery Crash: Suffolk County Police

The 75-year-old was driving a 2021 Lexus SUV southbound on Half Hollow Road when she struck a 2022 Lexus at the intersection of South Service Road, according to police.

The impact caused her vehicle to catch fire, prompting a response from the Dix Hills Fire Department, authorities said.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police noted.

The other driver, identified as 70-year-old Yongming Zhu of Wheatley Heights, was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

