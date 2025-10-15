Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Kings Park Rover Sitter Charged After Cat Dies

A Long Island woman hired to care for another person’s cat is facing animal cruelty charges after the animal died in her care.

Cat paws. Inset: The Rover logo.

 Photo Credit: Rover/Canva user Monica Silvestre
Michael Mashburn
Mackenzie Beck, 27, of Kings Park, was arrested following an investigation by the Suffolk County SPCA on Monday, Oct, 13, according to police.

Beck had been hired through Rover, a popular pet-sitting and dog-walking platform that connects pet owners with independent contractors. In January 2025, she was entrusted with the care of an 8-year-old black cat named Fribble.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, Beck left New York for personal business, despite the cat needing urgent veterinary care at the time, police said. Fribble was not taken to a hospital until Tuesday, Jan. 7, when he was transported by another party. He died later that same day.

Investigators determined that Beck did not return from her trip until Friday, Jan. 10, police said.

Beck was arrested on suspicion of abandonment of animals and animal cruelty, both misdemeanor offenses. She was released on an appearance ticket.

The Suffolk County SPCA urged residents to report suspected animal cruelty or neglect by calling 631-382-7722.

