Body Found In Nissequogue River Amid Search For Missing Swimmer In Kings Park: Police

Marine Bureau officers with the Suffolk County Police Department responded to a 911 call around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 12, reporting a man in distress in the river near Old Dock Road in Kings Park.

Rescue teams searched the area for two days.

The search ended around 6:40 p.m. on May 14, when officers recovered the body of a man from the river, authorities say.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the man’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

Detectives said the preliminary investigation indicates the death does not appear to be criminal in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.

