Mackenzie Beck, 27, of Kings Park, was arrested after Suffolk County SPCA officers alleged she left the 8-year-old black cat, Fribble, without needed veterinary care for days while she traveled out of state, as Daily Voice reported.

The animal was eventually taken to a veterinary hospital by another party and died the same day.

But Beck – who was hired through the popular pet-sitting platform Rover – pushed back on that account in a statement to Daily Voice. She claimed Fribble had been vomiting “nearly every time his owner gave him a meal” before coming into her care and insisted she tried to help him by slowing his eating.

“I ordered an automatic feeder for his food to be sure he could get it at the right times of day, per his owner’s instructions,” she said.

Beck added that she left New York on Monday, Jan. 5, for a court appearance in another state but “two roommates were home, one who never leaves.”

When Fribble fell ill that Monday, Beck said she called veterinary ambulances. “They came, said he was walking and seemed less sick, and refused to take him,” she wrote.

Beck said she was told she could put her card on file and pay later, but the service later required upfront payment and did not transport the cat until hours later after calling his owner.

“I offered them the cash from my mattress, but they decided to not bring him,” she said, adding that she later learned the cat suffered from kidney failure it had had for “a while.”

Emergency vets returned nearly six hours later after calling the cat’s owner and finally took him to the hospital, Beck said.

She also disputed the timeline given by investigators. “He was not sick at all on Sunday, and was not left alone,” she said, adding that she has “messages with time stamps and other proof of what happened and when.”

The Suffolk County SPCA has charged Beck with misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment and cruelty. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court.

Authorities have urged residents to report suspected animal cruelty or neglect by calling 631-382-7722.

