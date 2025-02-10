9 Dead Sugar Gliders Among Numerous Neglected Animals Found Inside Kings Park Home, Police Say

Cazandra Nucci, 42, was arrested on animal cruelty charges after Suffolk County SPCA officers executed a search warrant at her Kings Park residence on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Investigators found 11 sugar gliders and nine cats living in an overcrowded, filthy area with hoarded garbage, some piles reaching over six feet high, police said. They also recovered nine dead sugar gliders and one deceased snake.

The conditions inside the home were described as “unfit for human occupancy” by the Town of Smithtown Code Enforcement, which placarded the residence. The noxious odor of feces, urine, and rot overpowered personnel on scene, causing them to gag and cough, and burning their eyes, according to police.

Officers also recovered dozens of apparent drug paraphernalia, including crack cocaine and MDMA, scattered throughout the home, police said.

Nucci was charged with animal cruelty, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from custody with an appearance ticket to First District Court in Central Islip.

The rescued animals are being cared for at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, where they will soon be available for adoption.

