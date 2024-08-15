°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: 31-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Kinderhook

A 31-year-old motorist was killed after crashing into a tree.

A 31-year-old motorist was killed after crashing into a tree.

A 31-year-old motorist was killed after crashing into a tree.

 Photo Credit: Openverse/appleswitch
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in Columbia County.

An investigation determined that a motorcycle driven by Schenectady County resident Randall D. Collins, age 31, of the town of Glenville, was traveling east on Route 28 in the town of Kinderhook when he went off the south shoulder, through a field and struck a tree, according to New York State Police.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Niverville Fire and Greenport Rescue assisted state police.

The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Kinderhook-Valatie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE