11th-Grader Caught With BB Gun At School In Accord

The incident occurred in Ulster County at Rondout Valley High School in Accord around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, school administrators received a report of a potential weapon on campus and notified the school resource officer. In addition, they put in place a lockdown and lockout at both the high school and the middle school.

The school resource officer requested additional police support to search the campus, and officials said that multiple members from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded.

Shortly afterward, the school resource officer located the student suspected of carrying the weapon. During a search, the officer recovered the BB gun from the student's backpack, the Sheriff's Office said.

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the scene and began a formal investigation, which remains open and pending.

"The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said they encouraged parents to talk with their children about the rules of bringing such items to campus and appreciated the swift action of those who reported this incident, reinforcing the importance of the motto, “If you see something, say something.”

