U.S. News & World Report released its 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools list this week, evaluating nearly 47,000 elementary schools and more than 23,000 middle schools nationwide.

Rankings are based on state assessment performance in math and reading, while factoring in student background and core subject achievement. Student-teacher ratios are used to break ties.

The report highlights the following 10 Long Island middle schools among the state’s top performers:

Jericho Middle School (Jericho): Ranked #24 in New York, Jericho serves 830 students in grades 6–8. Ninety-one percent scored at or above proficiency in math, and 90 percent did so in reading. The school’s 12:1 student-teacher ratio matches the district average, with 70 teachers and three counselors. About 15 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

Great Neck South Middle School (Great Neck): Coming in at #34, Great Neck South has 827 students. Ninety percent met or exceeded math standards, and 85 percent did so in reading. The school boasts a 10:1 student-teacher ratio, lower than the district average. Roughly 21 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

Manhasset Middle School (Manhasset): Ranked #35 statewide, Manhasset enrolls 514 students in grades 7–8. Ninety-two percent tested proficient or better in math, while 83 percent did so in reading. The school maintains a 10:1 student-teacher ratio, with 50 teachers and two counselors. Eleven percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

North Shore Middle School (Glen Head): At #37, North Shore Middle serves 659 students in grades 6–8. Ninety percent scored proficient in math and 85 percent in reading. With an 8:1 student-teacher ratio, the school exceeds the district average. Twelve percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

Wheatley School (Old Westbury): Ranked #40, Wheatley serves 686 students in grades 8–12. Seventy-nine percent reached proficiency in math, while 90 percent did so in reading. The student-teacher ratio is 8:1, with 83 teachers and four counselors.

Herricks Middle School (Albertson): Ranked #43, Herricks is among the largest, with 1,125 students in grades 6–8. Eighty-nine percent tested proficient in math and 84 percent in reading. The 12:1 student-teacher ratio matches the district. Eighteen percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

Willets Road School (Roslyn Heights): At #44, Willets Road serves 378 students in grades 3–7. Ninety-one percent scored proficient in math and 82 percent in reading. The 8:1 student-teacher ratio is better than the district average. Nine percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School (Setauket): Ranked #45, Gelinas serves 651 students in grades 7–9. Ninety-one percent met or exceeded standards in math, and 82 percent did so in reading. The school has a student-teacher ratio of 11:1 and a 12 percent economically disadvantaged population.

H.B. Thompson Middle School (Syosset): At #47, Thompson serves 955 students in grades 6–8. Ninety-three percent scored proficient in math and 80 percent in reading. The student-teacher ratio is 10:1. Fourteen percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

H.B. Mattlin Middle School (Plainview): Ranked #51, Mattlin enrolls 786 students in grades 5–8. Ninety-one percent achieved proficiency in math and 73 percent in reading. The student-teacher ratio is 11:1, with 13 percent economically disadvantaged.

LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News, said the rankings “highlight institutions that excel in fostering student achievement and providing exceptional learning environments for all.”

Click here to view the complete ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

