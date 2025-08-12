Fair 83°

Tip Jar Stolen From Beyond Bagels in Jericho, Police Say

Police are working to identify a man caught on video stealing a tip jar containing nearly $100 from a Long Island bagel shop.

Surveillance photos of the suspect.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
The theft happened in Jericho at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Beyond Bagels on North Broadway, according to Nassau County Police.

A 67-year-old male employee called 911 after discovering the jar was missing. Surveillance video captured an unknown man entering the store, taking the tip jar, and then fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Watch video of the theft below:

