Reported Truck Explosion Causing Major LIE Delays In Jericho

A serious incident was blocking most of the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Jericho early Wednesday afternoon, June 18.

The scene of the incident on Long Island Expressway in Jericho on Wednesday, June 18.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Transportation
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Emergency crews responded to I-495 near Exit 41 for reports of an explosion at around 12:15 p.m.

Arriving crews found a car carrier truck that had its engine explode while under the Broadway overpass, according to preliminary radio traffic. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or if there was structural damage to the bridge.

Firefighters and Department of Transportation crews were on scene blocking three of the four eastbound lanes of LIE, causing major delays for drivers, traffic cameras showed.

Daily Voice has reached out to New York State Police for more information. Check back for updates.

