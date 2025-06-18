Emergency crews responded to I-495 near Exit 41 for reports of an explosion at around 12:15 p.m.

Arriving crews found a car carrier truck that had its engine explode while under the Broadway overpass, according to preliminary radio traffic. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or if there was structural damage to the bridge.

Firefighters and Department of Transportation crews were on scene blocking three of the four eastbound lanes of LIE, causing major delays for drivers, traffic cameras showed.

Daily Voice has reached out to New York State Police for more information. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jericho and receive free news updates.