FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian On Long Island Expressway: Police

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a FedEx truck on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/John R Perry
 Photo Credit: Kelly Martin/Wikimedia Commons
 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The collision happened between exits 40W and 40 at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A 2004 FedEx truck, driven by a 28-year-old man, was heading east in the right lane when it struck a 33-year-old man who was walking in the roadway, detective said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic, police said.

The truck driver remained at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

