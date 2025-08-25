Campus On Alert As Active Shooter Reported At University Of Arkansas

On Monday afternoon, Aug. 25, the university’s RazALERT emergency system notified the campus community to avoid the area around Mullins Library “due to an active shooter reported,” according to the alert on social media. The message urged: “Avoid. Deny. Defend.”

In a follow-up RazALERT, the university said police were responding to multiple reports around campus and reiterated the “Avoid. Deny. Defend.” guidance. Authorities did not immediately release information about injuries, a suspect, or what may have prompted the response.

Students, faculty, staff, and visitors were asked to steer clear of the central library area while officers investigated. The university advised people already on campus to heed law enforcement instructions and await further updates through official channels.

The “Avoid. Deny. Defend.” protocol — commonly used in campus safety training — calls on people to avoid the threat if possible, deny an attacker access by securing doors and barriers, and defend themselves as a last resort. University officials did not say when the all-clear might be given.

The University of Arkansas said additional information would be shared as it becomes available. Anyone near campus was urged to keep away from the active response area to allow first responders to do their work.

