The incident happened in Jericho, in the eastbound lanes of I-495 between exits 40W and 40, at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

As Daily Voice reported, a 2004 FedEx truck, driven by a 28-year-old man, was heading east in the right lane when it struck a 33-year-old man who was walking in the roadway, according to Nassau County Police.

Medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The truck driver remained at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

On Monday, Dec. 23, police identified the victim as Bryan Mejia, of Bethpage. The collision remains under investigation.

Additional details about Mejia’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

