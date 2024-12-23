Fair 24°

Bryan Mejia, 33, Killed By FedEx Truck On LIE In Jericho

Authorities identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a FedEx truck on the Long Island Expressway.

The Long Island Expressway in Jericho.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
by Michael Mashburn & Jillian Pikora

The incident happened in Jericho, in the eastbound lanes of I-495 between exits 40W and 40, at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

As Daily Voice reported, a 2004 FedEx truck, driven by a 28-year-old man, was heading east in the right lane when it struck a 33-year-old man who was walking in the roadway, according to Nassau County Police.

Medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The truck driver remained at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

On Monday, Dec. 23, police identified the victim as Bryan Mejia, of Bethpage. The collision remains under investigation.

Additional details about Mejia’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

