Steven Harrison, 62, of Powell Street, was employed as a van driver for the Association for the Help of Retarded Children (AHRC), according to detectives.

That beginning in March 2022, Harrison repeatedly stopped at the parking lot of the Home Depot at 86 Jericho Turnpike while transporting a 24-year-old woman home and engaged in sexual contact with her, police said.

The victim, now 27, disclosed the abuse to a family member on Thursday, Sept. 18, who then contacted authorities, investigators said.

Following an investigation, Harrison was arrested without incident on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at AHRC’s Brookville facility located at 189 Wheatley Road.

He is charged with Rape 3rd Degree, Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Physically Disabled Person 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree.

Harrison’s preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 24, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives ask anyone who believes they may have also been victimized by Harrison to contact the Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911. Police emphasized that all callers will remain anonymous.

