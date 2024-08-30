Wyandanch Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Shooting Outside Islandia Casino

The incident happened on Friday, May 31, at approximately 10:15 p.m. in Islandia.

Nashawn Legros, age 24, of Wyandanch, was indicted for attempted murder, assault, and other related charges, for the incident at Jake’s 58 Casino, causing the victim serious physical injuries.

According to court filings, Legros was in a parked vehicle when he observed the victim walking toward the casino entrance.

Legros allegedly exited the vehicle, quickly approached the victim, and shot him in the chest and in the stomach.

The victim made it inside of the casino before collapsing and received emergency care from casino staff and civilians before being transported to the hospital for emergency surgery.

After Legros allegedly shot the victim, he re-entered the vehicle and fled the casino parking lot.

Legros then allegedly discarded the vehicle, which he was not authorized to use, in the Central Islip area in the hours following the shooting.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, Legros was apprehended in Riverhead with the assistance of the US Marshals Service and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Narcotics Section.

On Friday, Aug, 30, Legros was arraigned on the following charges:

One count of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B violent felony;

One count of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony;

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, Class C violent felonies; a

One count of unauthorized Use of a vehicle in the first degree, a Class D felony.

Legros is being held on $1,000,000 cash, $2,000,000 bond, or $10,000,000 partially secured bond and is due back in court on Friday, Sept. 6,

“This defendant’s alleged crimes not only threatened the victim’s life, but also the lives of everyone else in the casino parking lot at the time. That is unacceptable,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.

