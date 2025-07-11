Overcast 72°

Teen On Minibike Struck While Riding Near Islip McDonald’s, Seriously Injured: Police

A teenager was seriously hurt in a minibike crash with an SUV near McDonald’s in Islip, Suffolk County Police announced on Thursday, July 10.

The McDonald's on Main Street in Islip.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The Islip Terrace 19-year-old, was riding a motorized minibike west on the shoulder of Main Street when he collided with a Chevrolet Traverse turning into the fast-food restaurant at 107 Main St. around 6:08 p.m., detectives said.

The teen was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries. The SUV driver, a 39-year-old from West Islip, was not injured, according to the department.

Both the Chevrolet and minibike were impounded for a safety check, and the crash is under investigation by Suffolk County’s Third Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 631-854-8352.

