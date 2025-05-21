George Trimigliozzi, 56, of Islip, was indicted for sexual abuse, rape, and unlawful imprisonment in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 21, in connection with two alleged assaults in 2021 and 2022.

The first assault happened in May 2021, after Trimigliozzi went on a date in Patchogue with a woman he met online, according to prosecutors. After asking her to sit in his car to talk, he allegedly moved into the passenger seat and forcibly touched her without consent. When the woman attempted to open the car door to escape, Trimigliozzi slammed it shut and blocked her exit, prosecutors said.

The second alleged incident occurred in June 2022, after Trimigliozzi met a woman online and the two went on a date in the Hampton Bays area. The woman invited Trimigliozzi inside her home to sober up after drinking, but once in her bedroom, he pushed her onto the bed and raped her, prosecutors alleged.

These latest charges come as Trimigliozzi already awaits trial in a sweeping October 2024 indictment accusing him of helping run a network of brothels across Suffolk County, as Daily Voice reported.

Trimigliozzi—an 18-year veteran of the Suffolk County Police Department—was indicted alongside three others, including a longtime Islip schoolteacher, in a years-long prostitution and sex trafficking operation tied to multiple massage parlors on Long Island.

Prosecutors allege that from 2019 through 2024, Trimigliozzi and co-defendant Steven Arey managed sex workers and collected proceeds from clients, working under the direction of Frank Saggio, the alleged ringleader. The group is also accused of exploiting non-English-speaking women by forcing them into prostitution through deceptive lease agreements.

The illegal operation began to unravel in March 2021, when a 911 call about a robbery at the American Girls Spa in Holbrook led to a broader investigation. Trimigliozzi—who was on duty at the time—allegedly abandoned his post and raced to the spa in his patrol car, later falsifying police records to cover up his involvement.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said the growing case represents a “shocking” betrayal of public trust.

“Police officers swear an oath to protect us,” Tierney said. “These allegations are truly disturbing. I will use my office to protect everyone equally, without fear or favor.”

Following Wednesday's arraignment, Trimigliozzi was held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by George Trimigliozzi is urged to contact the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 631-853-4626.

