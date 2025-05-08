Stephen Glantz, 75, faces 18 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and neglect following a Suffolk County SPCA investigation at his Bohemia residence, the agency said.

Detectives responded to the property on Saturday, May 3, following a report of animal hoarding. Inside, they found “dozens of cats, and their owner, living in alarming conditions with wet urine, smeared feces, grime, and filth covering the floors, walls, and stairs,” the SPCA said.

The stench of ammonia, rot, and waste was so severe that officials called in the Town of Islip Fire Marshal’s Hazmat Team and Bohemia Fire Department to evaluate the air quality.

The interior of the home tested for dangerously high ammonia levels and was deemed unfit for human occupancy. During the investigation, detectives also found a freezer containing over 20 deceased kittens, each wrapped and stored among household items, according to police.

The rescue effort began that evening, with help from Long Island Cat & Kitten Solution and its vice president, John Debacker. Over the following hours and into Sunday, teams worked to safely trap and remove 61 living cats from the property—some of which were pregnant. The animals were taken to the Islip Town Animal Shelter and treated at the SPCA’s Mobile Animal & Surgical Hospital, known as the MASH Unit.

SPCA Veterinarian Dr. Jason Heller led a team of veterinary professionals through the night to evaluate and treat the cats, many of whom were suffering from severe health issues, police said. Conditions included respiratory infections, dental disease, eye damage, urine scalding, and ear infections. Three cats were in such poor condition that they were humanely euthanized.

The remaining cats are now recovering and will be made available for adoption once medically cleared. In addition, 16 cats will be transferred to the Columbia County SPCA and 10 more to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, where officials hope they’ll quickly find forever homes.

Glantz surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, May 7, at the Suffolk County Police Department’s Fifth Precinct. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Friday, May 23.

To report suspected animal cruelty in Suffolk County, contact the SPCA’s 24-hour hotline at 631-382-7722.

