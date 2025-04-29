Russell Defreitas, 55, of Holbrook, was sentenced to 53 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, April 29, after a jury convicted him of 92 counts all tied to a narcotics operation that authorities say caused the deaths of two people in 2023.

Defreitas, also known as “Merc,” ran a drug network out of hotels and a Holbrook trailer, distributing large quantities of fentanyl-laced crack cocaine while arming himself with loaded guns to protect his empire, prosecutors said.

In one devastating incident, a man and woman overdosed in a hotel room rented by Defreitas. Instead of calling for help, Defreitas ordered his associates not to alert 911, removed evidence from the room, and went to a nearby Wendy’s. Hours later, an associate finally made the call — but it was too late.

Defreitas was arrested two days later and found with drugs, weapons, and bank cards belonging to the victims, according to investigators.

In a bizarre turn, Defreitas chose to represent himself during trial — and even took the stand, where jurors found he lied under oath about his drug dealing.

The conviction and lengthy sentence, prosecutors said, reflect not only the scale of the operation but the human toll left in its wake.

“This defendant’s actions directly led to two overdose fatalities, yet our current laws don’t allow us to charge these preventable deaths as the homicides that they are,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Suffolk County’s top prosecutor has repeatedly urged state lawmakers to pass “Chelsey’s Law,” which would make selling, delivering, or otherwise administering a controlled substance eligible for manslaughter charges if someone later dies from an overdose. The proposal honors Chelsey Murray, a 31-year-old Suffolk County woman who died from a fentanyl overdose in August 2022.

Under current law, a person who provides an illicit drug that results in death can typically only be charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, a non-violent felony.

In March, jurors found Defreitas guilty of 91 counts, including multiple counts of drug sales and possession, conspiracy, perjury, and weapons charges, as Daily Voice reported.

Fentanyl, a powerful, synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, has led to a marked increase in overdose deaths across the United States in recent years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Islip and receive free news updates.