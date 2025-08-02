Robert Trombly was crossing the westbound lane of Middle Country Road near Tudor Lane when he was struck by a westbound 2021 Hyundai Sonata driven by Giovanna Cieslak, 19, of Coram, at 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, detectives said.

Trombly, of Middle Island, was transported by Middle Island Rescue to NY Langone Hospital–Suffolk in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Cieslak was not injured.

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check, police confirmed.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

