Panera Celebrates Opening Of New Islandia Restaurant

The irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread is now filling the air of Islandia.

From left: Doherty Enterprises VP Gregory George, general manager Chris Grillo, and Doherty area director Dan O’Brien at the grand opening of the Islandia Panera store on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

 Photo Credit: Doherty Enterprises
The interior of Panera’s new Islandia restaurant.

Photo Credit: Doherty Enterprises
The interior of Panera’s new Islandia restaurant.

 Photo Credit: Doherty Enterprises
Michael Mashburn
Panera Bread marked the grand opening of its newest restaurant – located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Highway – with a customary bread-breaking ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The bakery-cafe chain is popular for its soups, salads, sandwiches, and freshly baked goods. Customer faves include the mac and cheese, and the sourdough bread.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest Panera Bread location in Islandia and bring our fresh, wholesome menu to this vibrant community,” said Tim Doherty, president and chief operating officer of Doherty Enterprises, the franchisee behind the new location.

“Our team is eager to welcome local residents to this beautiful new café, where they can enjoy a warm and inviting space to gather, relax, and enjoy their favorite Panera offerings.”

Customers can also take advantage of convenient digital services, like Rapid Pick-Up and Delivery, available through the company’s app and website.

Founded in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1987, Panera Bread has grown to over 2,000 2,200 bakery-cafés across the United States and Canada, including nearly a dozen on Long Island.

Find out more on Panera’s website.

