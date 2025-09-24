Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Motorcyclist Killed After Rear-End Crash On Sunrise Highway In Islip: Police

A motorcyclist was killed after striking the rear of a pickup truck on Sunrise Highway in Islip, Suffolk County police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Sunrise Highway in Islip. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway, between Exits 45 and 46, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, according to police.

The victim was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle in the right lane when he moved into the center lane and struck the back of a 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck, detectives said.

The motorcyclist, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Ford’s driver, Gerard Leone, 63, of Bohemia, was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

