Suffolk County Police responded to a home on Crotty Avenue in Lake Grove around 5:53 p.m. Thursday, July 3, for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Officers found 47-year-old Michael Morris behind the wheel of a 2007 Honda CR-V.

Morris appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, investigators said. Inside the SUV were his 2-year-old child and 3-year-old grandchild.

He was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated under Leandra’s Law (an E felony)

Driving While Intoxicated (an E felony)

Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree (a misdemeanor)

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanors)

Police impounded the vehicle and notified Child Protective Services.

Morris, a Lake Grove resident, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, July 4, at First District Court in Central Islip.

Leandra’s Law makes it a felony to drive drunk with a child under 16 in the vehicle.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Islip and receive free news updates.