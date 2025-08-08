Medical Incident Leads To Fatal Crash On LIE In Suffolk County: Police

The man was driving a 2005 Mercury Sable on the North Service Road of the Long Island Expressway when he experienced the medical episode, causing the car to leave the roadway and strike a guardrail near Laurel Street at 12:53 a.m., according to police.

He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The Mercury was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

