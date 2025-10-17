Christa Ramos, 57, of Brightwaters, was indicted on multiple felony charges including second-degree grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Oct. 17.

An investigation found that Ramos worked as an office manager at Northeast Electrical Contractors, Inc. between 2018 and 2023.

Instead of paying company bills, she allegedly wrote checks to herself totaling more than $230,000, which she deposited into her personal account, prosecutors said.

Ramos collected over $40,000 in unemployment insurance benefits during the same time, while employed full time at the company, investigators said. She allegedly concealed the scheme by intercepting mail at the office.

Ramos is charged with grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing. She was ordered held on a $200,000 bond.

If convicted on the top charge, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Stealing from a small business is not just a crime against one employer; it’s a crime against the backbone of our economy and the fabric of our community,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“My office is committed to holding individuals accountable who exploit small businesses for personal gain.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Islip and receive free news updates.