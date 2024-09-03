Islip Terrace Man Accused Of Committing Lewd Act While Naked, Watching Girls

The alleged incident happened around on Friday, Aug. 30 in Islip Terrace.

A family member of the girls reported to police that the man was naked and committing the act while watching the minors, from the window of his home, located on Sunrise Highway (Route 27).

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives, Joseph Zink, wage 59, of Islip Terrace, as arrested today at approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

Zink was charged with:

Public lewdness,

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who believes they may be a victim of Zink, is asked to contact Third Squad Detectives at 631-854-8352.

