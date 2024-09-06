Mostly Cloudy 65°

Islip Man Caught Performing 'Lewd Act' Inside Islandia Walmart: Police

A 20-year-old Long Island man was caught performing a "lewd act" while walking down the aisles in the middle of the afternoon at a local Walmart, police said. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson/Google Street View
Josh Lanier
Security at the store in Islandia, 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway, held the suspect until police arrived just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

Daniel Peralta, 20, of Islip, was arrested and charged with public lewdness, the Suffolk County Police Department said. 

Peralta was taken to lock-up, where he had to wait overnight for his arraignment Friday morning. 

Investigators ask anyone who believes they were a victim in this case to contact Suffolk County police at 631-854-8452.

