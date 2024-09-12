Islip Jeopardy! Contestant's 'Unique' Buzzer Stance Bemuses Internet

The technical program manager from New York, a resident of Long Island's town of Islip, will return for a third go on the iconic game show on Thursday evening, Sept. 12.

But it’s not Weiss’ impressive trivia skills that have the internet abuzz, but rather his curious stance behind the podium: He keeps his wrists crossed for much of the episodes, even when pressing his buzzer.

“Will has quite the unique buzzer stance tonight on #Jeopardy,” said one user on X, where another supposed he may be donning handcuffs.

“Break those chains, Will!” one user quipped.

Another X user expressed hope that someone would “find the key to Will’s handcuffs” during the commercial break. When the show resumed moments later, the same user posted, “Will still is handcuffed.”

Other speculation meandered from the political – “Here we see Will demonstrating the “(Vice President Kamala) Harris Technique… a favorite among law enforcement, security, and military personnel” – to the fantastical – “Is Will pretending he’s going to Wakanda?”

Whatever the reason, his curious stance seems to be paying off. Weiss has racked up a whopping $27,600 over the previous two episodes.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.

