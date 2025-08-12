Fentanyl Sales, Puppy Neglect Uncovered In Long Island Home: Suffolk DA

An undercover investigation revealed multiple fentanyl sales from the Tudor Lane apartment complex parking lot between May and July 2025, prosecutors said. Each transaction allegedly involved more than 2 ounces of fentanyl — an amount capable of killing over 28,000 people.

When investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Friday, July 18, they allegedly found three puppies confined in a single crate without food or water, lying in feces and urine. A fourth dog reportedly suffered from severely infected and inflamed ears requiring immediate veterinary care.

Inside the apartment, police recovered more than a half-ounce of fentanyl, fentanyl mixed with heroin, fentanyl mixed with cocaine, drug packaging materials, and a shotgun.

The combination of fentanyl and animals in the home posed an additional risk, as fentanyl exposure can be deadly to dogs just as it is to humans, authorities explained.

The Suffolk County DA’s East End Drug Task Force led the narcotics investigation, while the animal cruelty case was handled by the Suffolk County Police Department’s DA Squad.

