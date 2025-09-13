E-Bike Operator Seriously Injured In Suffolk County Crash: Police

An e-bike rider was left seriously injured after a crash with a car in Lake Grove on Saturday, Sept. 13, Suffolk County police announced.

The collision happened when a 2017 Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on Burr Lane attempted to turn left onto northbound Moriches Road. The vehicle struck a 2025 Surro e-bike that was heading westbound on Burr Lane at 1:45 p.m., according to police.

The e-bike operator was thrown from the bike and transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious physical injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 79-year-old Diane Staudacher of Port Jefferson Station, was also transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks as detectives continue their investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

