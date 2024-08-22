Drunk Mom Kills 9-Year-Old Son In Wrong-Way Southern State Parkway Crash In Islip, Police Say

The early-morning wreck happened on the Southern State Parkway, near exit 42 in Islip, at around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

New York State Police said a 32-year-old Centerport woman was driving an SUV west in the eastbound lanes when she caused a head-on crash involving four vehicles.

When troopers arrived, they found the woman standing outside of her vehicle and found her 9-year-old son in the backseat with his seatbelt fastened.

Troopers and Suffolk County Sheriff’s deputies performed CPR on the child, but he eventually died from his injuries.

The woman and three other drivers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in their cars.

Speaking at a press conference hours later, New York State Police Major Stephen Udice said the woman may have been driving the wrong way on Sunrise Highway before entering the Southern State Parkway.

She ignored a Suffolk County deputy sheriff’s attempt to pull her over just moments before the wreck.

"It was a very severe collision. It was a head-on collision," Udice told reporters. "The damage to the vehicles involved was extensive, and as I said to you before, to give you an idea, the engine from the vehicle, the wrong-way driving vehicle, was thrown, was cut, was severed from the vehicle and thrown from that vehicle landing in the woods.”

According to State Police, the woman was given a field sobriety test at the scene, but the agency did not disclose the results.

Charges are pending against the woman, whose name was not made public. She was treated at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact New York State Police at 631-756-3300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Islip and receive free news updates.