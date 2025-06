Carlos Reyes, 15, was last seen in the village of Brightwaters on Monday, June 2, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Reyes was last seen wearing all black clothing and gray Jordan sneakers. He may be with a female companion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

