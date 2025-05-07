Breeze Airways is launching a brand-new nonstop route between Long Island MacArthur Airport and Wilmington, North Carolina. The new service launches Thursday, October 2, with flights running twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, starting at $49 one-way.

Known for serving overlooked airports and offering flexible fares, Breeze Airways is adding two new cities and 21 new routes to its nationwide network in response to “incredible demand” from customers, CEO David Neeleman said.

Breeze is no stranger to Long Island. In 2024, it introduced nonstop flights from MacArthur to Sarasota, Florida, giving travelers easy access to Gulf Coast sunshine, as Daily Voice reported. The airline also serves Westchester County Airport, continuing to carve out a niche in the New York metro area with affordable nonstop flights to vacation-friendly cities.

Known for its “Seriously Nice” tagline, Breeze was founded by JetBlue co-founder David Neeleman and has quickly built a reputation for flying out of convenient airports, offering roomy planes (like its Airbus A220-300s with WiFi), and skipping the change and cancellation fees that many travelers dread.

For complete schedule and fare information, visit the Breeze Airways website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Islip and receive free news updates.