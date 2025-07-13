4 CT Men Cling To Sinking Boat For Hour Before Dramatic NY Police Rescue In Long Island Sound

The 20-foot center console power boat capsized near Stratford Shoal—the middle ground of the Sound— on Sunday, July 13, according to Suffolk County Police.

The men, who were not wearing life jackets, had launched from Stratford, CT, and were found clinging to the partially submerged vessel around 12:07 a.m., police said.

Marine Delta, operated by Officers Jack Hardy and John Falcone, responded to the 911 call and located the sinking boat in the dark waters. All four men were safely pulled aboard and returned to Stratford, where they were taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure, according to the department.

