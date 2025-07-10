Jean Barroso, 27, who is currently homeless, was arrested in connection with the back-to-back break-ins that happened early Monday, June 16 in Island Park, according to Nassau County Police.

Barroso first tried to break into Ananau Peruvian Cuisine on Austin Boulevard by prying open the rear door, police said. When he failed to gain access, he shifted his focus to the neighboring business, Saatchi Jewelry, located next door, according to investigators.

Unable to enter from the ground level, Barroso climbed onto the roof and successfully broke into the jewelry store from above, police said. Once inside, he allegedly swiped assorted jewelry worth approximately $22,000, then fled the scene.

Detectives identified Barroso as the suspect and took him into custody without incident. He is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities also confirmed that Barroso is not legally in the United States and has an upcoming Immigration Court hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 17.

