Isaac Lapidus, 34, of Lawrence was charged with Trademark Counterfeiting in the First Degree and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree after investigators uncovered hundreds of thousands of fake Nintendo Switch Docking Stations, adapters, and Pokémon Go Plus accessories allegedly sold from an Island Park warehouse.

Lapidus was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Lisa Locurto, where he pleaded not guilty and was released to pre-trial services. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 18. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

“For years, this defendant allegedly hawked hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Nintendo accessories for popular consoles and games through several Amazon seller accounts he controlled and kept the phony merchandise in an Island Park warehouse for distribution to unsuspecting buyers,” Donnelly said in a statement.

Five Amazon accounts—PandaVida Inc., Unibabe, ABC of product, this too shall pass, and Zuzu Cares 4 U (later ArminStore)—were connected to Lapidus through the Island Park warehouse, bank information, and phone numbers, investigators explained. Amazon flagged the accounts and blocked future sales.

A search warrant executed on Sept. 2, 2025, at the Austin Boulevard warehouse recovered 102 boxes of counterfeit Nintendo merchandise, prosecutors said.

The case is being prosecuted by ADA Justin Santabarbara of the Organized Crime and Rackets Bureau. Lapidus is represented by attorney Michael Sosnick.

