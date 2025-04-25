Chilling Update: Cause Of Death Revealed For Murder Victim Found Floating In Island Park

The body of the deceased man was discovered floating in Reynolds Channel in Island Park, near a dock on Railroad Place, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 8, as Daily Voice reported.

In an update Friday, April 25, Nassau County homicide detectives revealed that an autopsy concluded the man was beaten and stabbed to death.

Police had previously circulated photos of the man’s clothing–a beige t-shirt with black lettering and two designs, and black cargo joggers with tactical pockets–in hopes that someone might recognize him.

The victim is described as a Black or Hispanic man between 15 and 20 years old, 5-foot-4, and approximately 130 pounds, according to Nassau County Police.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7788 or Crime Stoppers.

