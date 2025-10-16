Two Motorcycles Stolen Overnight In Hyde Park, Public’s Help Sought: Sheriff

The theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, in Hyde Park, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Investigators said the motorcycles — a 2015 black Honda Grom and a 2021 white Suzuki DR-Z — were taken by unknown suspects.

Photos released by the sheriff’s office show the actual stolen bikes, which investigators are now working to locate.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone who may have information or surveillance video related to the theft to contact the Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820 or the DCSO Tip Line at 845-605-CLUE (2583).

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyde Park and receive free news updates.