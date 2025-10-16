Student Evaluated After Blaze At Culinary Institute Of America In Hyde Park (Update)

According to the Roosevelt Fire District, crews were dispatched just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, to Metz Hall after an automatic fire alarm reported smoke inside the building on the institute's Hyde Park campus, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Once they got to the scene, firefighters found flames coming from a dryer vent on the second floor, and a 10-75 alarm was transmitted to bring in additional resources.

The Fairview Fire District also responded under mutual aid, and the first arriving units were on the scene by 8:04 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the bulk of the blaze within 15 minutes, though extended work was needed to remove insulation between the concrete wall and the brick face of the building where the fire had spread.

The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by a malfunctioning dryer, according to Chief Jeffrey J. Scala of the Roosevelt Fire District.

One student was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but was released at the scene. All units were cleared by 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

The Roosevelt Fire District thanked several agencies that assisted, including the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, NDP EMS, Fairview Fire District, Pleasant Valley Fire District, the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

Earlier Wednesday, the Culinary Institute said all students were safely evacuated and later returned to class or gathered at the Tim Ryan Student Commons.

