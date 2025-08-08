Staff Member Held Pillow To Resident's Face At Autism Center In Hyde Park: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Anderson Center for Autism in the Town of Hyde Park, New York State Police announced on Friday, Aug. 8.

Troopers responded around 10:30 a.m. after a report of a resident with visible bruising. An investigation eventually found that staff member Deijeanae S. Edwards, 22, of Poughkeepsie, had allegedly held a pillow against the resident’s face while restraining their arm, according to authorities.

Other staff members also reported fresh bruising on the victim’s chest, arms, and shoulder, police said.

Edwards was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 7, and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hyde Park Court on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

The incident is the latest allegation of abuse at the Anderson Center. Another former employee, Garnet Collins of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced to one to three years in prison in early May for abusing two residents in June 2024, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Collins grabbed one resident by the testicles and struck another in the head with an object days later, according to prosecutors.

