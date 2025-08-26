Special Education Teacher In Hyde Park Sent Nudes To Middle Schoolers Over Discord: Feds

Daniel Alan Monarchi, 26, of Red Hook, was taken into custody on Friday, Aug. 22, and appeared in White Plains federal court, where he was ordered detained, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Monday, Aug. 25.

Monarchi, who worked as a special education teacher at Haviland Middle School in Hyde Park according to the school's website, is accused of contacting multiple minors on the messaging platform Discord using the name “mrteacherman,” federal prosecutors said.

Investigators allege he used the account to hold inappropriate conversations with at least three young teens between September 2024 and February 2025.

The first of these conversations began in September 2024, when “mrteacherman" allegedly contacted a 14-year-old victim over Discord and began engaging in sexual conversations with her over the course of the month, federal officials said.

As part of these conversations, Monarchi asked the girl if she had "any sexy classmates" and also called her his "after-school snack," according to prosecutors, who also allege that he asked her to send him explicit videos after three weeks, adding, "I want to see you strip."

After this, the victim sent three explicit videos. Days later, Monarchi allegedly sent her a selfie showing his face and then a photo of his erect penis, prosecutors said.

The alleged conduct did not stop there, as Monarchi went on to ask for more sexually explicit videos from the victim, messaging her, "Show me how special you are. Show me why you deserve an A+," according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Months later, in February 2025, a 13-year-old victim was contacted by the “mrteacherman" Discord account, which sent the child messages like "I’d make you stay after class to earn ‘extra credit," prosecutors allege. Monarchi also allegedly told the victim that he would "“never like download or save any of your pictures," adding, "you’re safe with me."

Monarchi even sent the second victim a photo of his classroom, according to prosecutors. The victim eventually reported the conversations to investigators after Monarchi allegedly sent the child pictures of his penis throughout the day and night, the US Attorney's Office added.

A third victim, aged 14, was also contacted by the “mrteacherman" account, prosecutors said, adding that she reported it to law enforcement after the conversation turned sexual and she blocked him.

According to prosecutors, Monarchi sent photos that identified him as the person behind the account. Investigators confirmed his identity through motor vehicle records and by matching school images he sent.

Monarchi is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted.

Daily Voice has reached out to Hyde Park Schools for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyde Park and receive free news updates.