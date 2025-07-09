Fair 87°

SHARE

Slow-Moving Transformer Move To Snarl Traffic In Hyde Park, Pleasant Valley, LaGrange

Drivers in Dutchess County are being urged to avoid several major roads Wednesday evening, July 9, as a massive transformer is moved through the area, causing significant delays. 

One of the affected roads will be Route 9G in Hyde Park (pictured above). 

One of the affected roads will be Route 9G in Hyde Park (pictured above). 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The transport, which began at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, will move through Hyde Park, Pleasant Valley, and LaGrange, according to New York State Police. 

The slow-moving operation is expected to impact the following routes:

  • Route 9G;
  • Crumb Elbow Road;
  • Netherwood Road;
  • Salt Point Turnpike;
  • West Road;
  • Routes 44 and 55 into LaGrange.

Because of the transformer’s size, utility crews will need to lift power lines along the route, causing additional delays.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area if possible and plan alternate routes.

to follow Daily Voice Hyde Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE