Man Robs Gas Station At Gunpoint, Flees With $2.5K In Cash In Hyde Park: Police

An armed robbery at a Dutchess County gas station ended with a major arrest thanks to what police called a swift and thorough investigation.

Dalton J. Desimone of Florida is accused of robbing the Sunoco gas station at 4299 Albany Post Rd. in Hyde Park and fleeing with $2,500, police said. 

Dalton J. Desimone, 33, of Florida, was taken into custody on Sunday, June 29, after allegedly robbing a Sunoco Gas Station in Hyde Park just three days earlier, the Town of Hyde Park Police Department announced.

The robbery happened around 10:51 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, at the Sunoco station at 4299 Albany Post Rd. Police said Desimone entered the store, took out what appeared to be a black handgun, and demanded cash. He then took off in a vehicle with around $2,500, authorities said. 

Detectives quickly identified Desimone as the suspect. He was arrested without incident around 10:13 a.m. on Sunday, along with the vehicle allegedly used in the crime, according to the department. 

Desimone has been charged with:

  • First-degree robbery;
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny;
  • Second-degree menacing. 

He was arraigned in Hyde Park Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or a $250,000 partially secured bond. 

