Man Admits Grabbing Resident By Testicles At Autism Center In Hyde Park: DA

Garnet Collins, of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after pleading guilty in January to first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, May 7.

The abuse took place at the Anderson Center for Autism in Hyde Park on June 5 and June 12, 2024, where Collins was responsible for the care of two adult residents who were unable to care for themselves due to disabilities.

Collins admitted in court that:

On June 5, he grabbed one resident by the testicles;

On June 12, he struck another resident in the head with an object.

Dutchess DA Anthony Parisi acknowledged the emotional weight of the case and the pain felt by the victims’ families, but said the sentence was based on legal limits and available evidence.

"This was an incredibly difficult and emotional case, involving the care of two profoundly vulnerable adults," said Parisi, who continued, "While we respect the deep pain and frustration expressed by one of the victim's family, the resolution sought by them would have required us to disregard the law, compromise our ethical obligations, and impose a punishment unsupported by the law, the facts, and the evidence.

"As prosecutors, our role is to pursue justice—not vengeance—and to do so fairly, ethically, and within the bounds of the law," Parisi added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyde Park and receive free news updates.