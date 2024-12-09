Hiker Finds Woman's Body Near Vanderbilt Mansion Hyde Park, Police Say

The grim discovery of the woman whose death is considered suspicious was found around 12 p.m. by the hiker on Friday, Dec. 6, on Vanderbilt Park Road in Hyde Park.

New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks said the woman was lying face down near the east shore of the Hudson River south of Bard Rock.

Anyone with information regarding a missing elderly woman in the Hyde Park area is asked to contact Investigator Filippini at 845-677-7300. Refer to case # NY2400970235.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

