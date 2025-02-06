Fog/Mist 32°

Hyde Park Man, 28, Sexually Abused Children Over Several Years: Police

A Dutchess County man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children over the course of several years, authorities announced. 

Tyler G. Leclerc of Hyde Park, age 28. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Tyler G. Leclerc, age 28, of Hyde Park, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 5, New York State Police said on Thursday, Feb. 6. 

According to authorities, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the State Police Poughkeepsie barracks first received a report of child sexual abuse on Friday, Jan. 31. Their investigation uncovered evidence that Leclerc had victimized multiple children over an extended period, police said.

Following his arrest, Leclerc was charged with: 

  • Third-degree criminal sexual act;
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arrest, Leclerc was arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail, $400,000 bond, or $2 million partially secured bond. 

The investigation remains active, and State Police are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case #2500085617.

